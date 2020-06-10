Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio Tinto loses Australian indigenous backing after blasting sacred caves

The PKKP say Rio, whose head of iron ore Chris Salisbury later offered his apologies, knew the cultural and historic significance of the site before it was blasted.The NGO said that it had met with Rio Tinto executives to convey its "extreme concern" and that a review of the suspension will depend on how it engages with the Traditional Owner groups.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:45 IST
Rio Tinto loses Australian indigenous backing after blasting sacred caves

An Australian indigenous group has suspended Rio Tinto from its reconciliation plan after world's biggest iron ore miner blasted two ancient sacred caves as part of a mine expansion. Reconciliation Australia, the lead body for promoting better ties between the wider Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, announced the move after Rio Tinto destroyed the two Aboriginal caves in late May.

"The blasting activity in Juukan Gorge by Rio Tinto exposes a broken relationship with the Puutu Kunti Kurama and Pinikura (PKKP) Peoples and a breathtaking breach of a respectful relationship," Reconciliation Australia said on Tuesday. Rio Tinto was expanding its Brockman mine in the Pilbara region, where one of the caves showed evidence of continual habitation dating back 46,000 years.

The mining company, which is a major employer of indigenous Australians and prides itself as being a top supporter of them, said in a statement that it would continue dialogue with the NGO as it focused on rebuilding trust with the PKKP people. Rio won state government approval to disturb the sites in 2013 under laws that cannot be appealed by traditional owners. The PKKP say Rio, whose head of iron ore Chris Salisbury later offered his apologies, knew the cultural and historic significance of the site before it was blasted.

The NGO said that it had met with Rio Tinto executives to convey its "extreme concern" and that a review of the suspension will depend on how it engages with the Traditional Owner groups. It is also dependent on Rio Tinto releasing a full and public review into the matter, sustained action in light of the review, and "meaningful accountability."

"Our heritage processes will be comprehensively reviewed, with board and indigenous leader oversight, to help identify, understand and recommend ways to improve," Rio Tinto said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.Other p...

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanons battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis. T...

S.Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea

A day after North Korea suspended communication hotlines with South Korea over defectors who send propaganda and contraband into the North, South Korea said it would take legal action against two organisations that conduct such operations.N...

Centre undertakes skill mapping to help workers get work opportunities closer to homes

The central government is undertaking a comprehensive skill mapping exercise of labourers in conjunction with states as part of efforts to provide them work opportunities closer to their homes, officials said.&#160; The Ministry of Skill D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020