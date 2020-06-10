Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss parliament backs carbon surcharge on plane tickets

Consumers in Switzerland face higher air fares and petrol prices after the lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved measures aimed at cutting emissions that cause global warming.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:33 IST
Swiss parliament backs carbon surcharge on plane tickets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Consumers in Switzerland face higher airfares and petrol prices after the lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved measures aimed at cutting emissions that cause global warming. Temperatures in landlocked Switzerland are rising twice as fast as the European average, prompting the government to push for more ambitious action on carbon dioxide emissions.

As the aviation industry battles the biggest downturn in its history due to coronavirus pandemic, airfares in Switzerland will face a surcharge of as much as 120 Swiss francs ($127), broadcaster SRF said. Petrol prices could rise by as much as 12 Swiss cents per litre, it added.

Opposition from conservative lawmakers was not enough to halt the passage of the measures, which had failed to win a majority in 2018. Parliament still needs to iron out differences between versions passed by the upper and lower houses. Activist group Klima-Allianz Schweiz (Climate Alliance Switzerland) called the measures "small steps in a large climate crisis", noting the legislation left Switzerland lagging well behind the action needed to hit targets under the Paris Accord on tackling climate change.

The group said it welcomed the adjusted Swiss target to cut CO2 emissions by 37.5% versus 1990 levels by 2030, up from 30% before, but said a 60% cut was needed to help hit the international target of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees. ($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Former Andhra Minister quits TDP, joins YSR Congress

Amaravati, June 10 PTI Former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Sidda Raghava Rao on Wednesday joined the ruling YSR Congress, in a setback to the opposition party. The TDP had earlier suffered a blow in Prakasam ...

African Development Bank VP resigns, says unrelated to whistleblower probe

The African Development Banks vice president for agriculture, human and social development, Jennifer Blanke, will step down from her post next month, the bank said on Wednesday.A statement quoted Blanke, who joined the bank in 2017, as sayi...

SC Judges’ panel not in favour of resumption regular courtroom hearings, to review in June end

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges did not agree to the demands of bar bodies including SCBA to resume regular courtroom hearings for the time being and would review the functioning of the Supreme Court at the end of June keeping in ...

Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic

Starbucks expects to lose more than 3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the new coronavirus, but said the disruption to its business should subside through the rest of the year. The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020