Vaccination to be next battleground for disinformation: EU Commission

The vaccination may become the next battleground for the disinformation campaign, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said on Wednesday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:12 IST
Vaccination to be next battleground for disinformation: EU Commission
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union has issued the document on the response to the disinformation spread amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am afraid the disinformation flow will continue. Vaccination seems to be the next battleground. For instance, one study showed that the willingness in Germany to take up vaccination decreased by almost 20 percentage points in less than two months," Jourova told a press conference. Russia and China were named with regard to spreading disinformation.

"We are clearly mentioning Russia and China. We have sufficient evidence to do such a declaration," Jourova said. (Sputnik/ANI)

