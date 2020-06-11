Vande Bharat Mission: Indian Embassy in Russia assisted in sending 1094 stranded Indians in phase 2
Indian Embassy in Russia on Wednesday said it assisted in sending 1094 Indians stranded in Russia under phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission.ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:05 IST
Indian Embassy in Russia on Wednesday said it assisted in sending 1094 Indians stranded in Russia under phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission. "@IndEmbMoscow assisted in sending 1094 Indians stranded in Russia under #VandeBharatMissionphase2. We thank @airindia, Russian authorities, Ministry of Civil Aviation and @MEAIndia!" Embassy of India in Russia said in a tweet.
'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain Covid-19 spread. The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.
The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)
