BRIEF-Just Eat Takeaway.Com Says To Combine With Grubhub

Just Eat Takeaway.Com: * TO COMBINE WITH GRUBHUB TO CREATE A LEADING GLOBAL ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY PLAYER

* HAVE ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WHEREBY COMPANY IS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF GRUBHUB IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION * GRUBHUB SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ADRS REPRESENTING 0.6710 CO'S ORDINARY SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR EACH GRUBHUB SHARE

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY- DEAL REPRESENTS AN IMPLIED VALUE OF $75.15 FOR EACH GRUBHUB SHARE * ON COMPLETION, MATT MALONEY, CEO AND FOUNDER OF GRUBHUB, WILL JOIN THE JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM MANAGEMENT BOARD

* COMBINED GROUP WILL BE HEADQUARTERED AND DOMICILED IN AMSTERDAM, WITH ITS N. AMERICAN HQ IN CHICAGO, SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN UK * FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF DEAL, GRUBHUB SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO OWN ADRS REPRESENTING ABOUT 30.0% OF THE COMBINED GROUP

* DEAL IS IMPLYING A TOTAL EQUITY CONSIDERATION (ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS) OF $7.3 BILLION Further company coverage: