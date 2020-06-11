Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU urges states to reopen domestic borders from Monday

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:24 IST
EU urges states to reopen domestic borders from Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union on Thursday urged all its member countries to start lifting travel restrictions on their common borders from next week, saying that the closures they introduced to tackle the coronavirus do little to limit its spread

The EU's executive arm, the European Commission, wants Europe's ID check-free travel area to be up and running again by the end of June. Once that has happened, a ban on nonessential travel to the continent can also gradually be eased

Unveiling the executive arm's recommendations for helping to breathe new life into Europe's virus-ravaged tourism sector, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told member countries that they "should open up as soon as possible, and the commission recommends to do it already on Monday." Johansson said that the virus situation "is really improving in all member states, the situation is converging," and she said that Europe's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has reported, "that having internal border restrictions is not an effective measure." In a report dated May 26, the ECDC said that "the relative significance of transmission through tourism and long-distance travel will probably be small compared to ongoing transmission occurring in the local setting and as a result of local transportation." Panicked by Italy's coronavirus outbreak in February, countries in the 26-nation Schengen travel zone — where people and goods move freely without border checks — imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbors to try to keep the disease out, causing massive traffic jams and blocking medical equipment.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill 10 Ivory Coast soldiers near Burkina Faso border

Gunmen have attacked a security post in northern Ivory Coast near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 10 soldiers and injuring six others, Ivory Coasts army chief said Thursday. It was the first major jihadist attack in the West ...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,655 with 93 new cases

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,655 on Thursday with 93 more people testing positive for the infection, according to a state health department bulletin. Among the fresh cases, 33 were reported from Tehri, 29 from Dehradun, 16 from ...

EIB approves € 7.5 billion of new financing for projects across Europe and world

The European Investment Bank today approved 7.5 billion of new financing for projects across Europe and around the world. This includes investment to improve public health, hospital and elderly care facilities and dedicated new business le...

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports highest single-day rise with 3,607 new cases

Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases as 3,607 people were tested positive for the disease, taking the state tally to 97,648. The highest single-day rise with 3,607 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020