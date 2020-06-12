Left Menu
Pak's PTV News fires 2 journos for showing Kashmir as part of India

The hammer fell on June 10 after it sacked two employees. "Taking strict action on the recommendations of the inquiry committee designated to probe the airing of an incorrect image of a map of Pakistan on June 6 on PTV News, the PTV management has terminated two officials found responsible for the professional oversight," it tweeted.

12-06-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's state-run PTV News has fired two journalists for airing an "incorrect map" of the country in which Kashmir was shown as a part of India. The incident, which occurred on June 6, was raised in Parliament on June 8 after which Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the issue to the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting to take action.

The Pakistan Television (PTV) management on June 7 said on social media that it was probing the issue and actions would be taken against those responsible for the blunder. The hammer fell on June 10 after it sacked two employees.

"Taking strict action on the recommendations of the inquiry committee designated to probe the airing of an incorrect image of a map of Pakistan on June 6 on PTV News, the PTV management has terminated two officials found responsible for the professional oversight," it tweeted. It has not identified the employees who have been sacked but said that it has zero tolerance for negligence.

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also demanded action. Pakistan, in its official map, shows Kashmir as its part.

India maintains that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are part of India's Jammu and Kashmir and that Kashmir Valley is an integral part of the country.

