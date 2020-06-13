London police impose restrictions as counter protests planned

British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups planning to protest in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes. Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as far-right groups, have said they plan to gather for demonstrations in central London.

Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that statues in the capital, in particular, a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square could become flashpoints for violence. He said officials have intelligence that extreme far-right activists want to gather in London "ostensibly, they say, to protect the statues". Commander Bas Javid urged people not to gather in large groups at all because of the coronavirus. But if they must, he said activists have to stick to the planned route and be off the streets by 5 pm.

He said while protesters last weekend were largely peaceful, a minority was "intent on a disorder" that resulted in assaults on police and violent behavior. Dozens were arrested last weekend and a police horse was pictured bolting past the crowds amid the chaos.