London police impose restrictions as counter protests planned
Dozens were arrested last weekend and a police horse was pictured bolting past the crowds amid the chaos. British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups planning to protest in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes.PTI | London | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:39 IST
British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups planning to protest in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes. Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as far-right groups, have said they plan to gather for demonstrations in central London.
Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that statues in the capital, in particular, a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square could become flashpoints for violence. He said officials have intelligence that extreme far-right activists want to gather in London "ostensibly, they say, to protect the statues". Commander Bas Javid urged people not to gather in large groups at all because of the coronavirus. But if they must, he said activists have to stick to the planned route and be off the streets by 5 pm.
He said while protesters last weekend were largely peaceful, a minority was "intent on a disorder" that resulted in assaults on police and violent behavior. Dozens were arrested last weekend and a police horse was pictured bolting past the crowds amid the chaos.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bas Javid
- British
- Sadiq Khan
- London
- Parliament Square
ALSO READ
Jaipur Watch Company Launches a New Bespoke Watch Using the Last Coin Minted by the British
British, Australian MotoGPs cancelled over virus
Motorcycling-British and Australian MotoGP races cancelled
Australian, British MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
Motorcycling-British and Australian MotoGP races cancelled