Four killed, over 50 injured in oil tanker explosion in China

Four people were killed and over 50 others injured when an oil tanker exploded on an expressway in east China's Zhejiang province on Saturday. The explosion damaged nearby residential houses and factory workshops in Tai Zhou city, local authorities said.

According to the state-run China Daily, four people were killed and over 50 injured in the blast. Video posted online by the state-run CGTN TV showed debris of the exploded vehicle flying all around, causing extensive damage to the neighboring residential units.

Several cars and vehicles around the area also caught fire following the explosion. The accident occurred on the highway, leading to the closure of many entrances. Rescue work is underway.