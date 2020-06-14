Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Trump pushes Tulsa rally back by a day; Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states and more

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.(https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9) Trump to West Point grads: 'We are ending the era of endless wars' President Donald Trump, facing criticism in recent days for plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from Germany, told West Point's graduating class on Saturday that their job will be to defend “America’s vital interests” and not fight “endless wars” in faraway lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 18:27 IST
US News Roundup: Trump pushes Tulsa rally back by a day; Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states and more
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

One American city's model of policing reform means building 'social currency'

Zsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey - once considered the most dangerous city in the United States - sees every encounter with a resident as an opportunity to build "social currency" to prevent or solve a future crime. That's why during a tour this week of Federal Street, the main thoroughfare through Camden's business district, he preached to two young officers the importance of forging personal ties on their beat.

Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger

Police in California on Friday said a young black man found hanging from a tree likely committed suicide, stirring outrage among community members who said authorities were too quick to draw conclusions about what could have been a hate crime. The reaction to the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller showed how high tensions around race and policing are running in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Trump pushes Tulsa rally back by a day to 'honor' emancipation holiday

President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure over an election rally scheduled to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the "Juneteenth" anniversary that commemorates the end of U.S. slavery, and said he was pushing the event back by a day. Trump's decision to hold his first campaign rally in months on June 19 in a city notorious for a 1921 massacre of its black citizens had prompted fierce criticism, especially in the face of nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality against African Americans.

Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states

State investigators in both California and Washington are examining Amazon's business practices, two newspapers reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The inquiries focus at least in part on how Amazon treats sellers in its online marketplace, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Friday.

U.S. CDC reports 2,038,344 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.

Trump to West Point grads: 'We are ending the era of endless wars'

President Donald Trump, facing criticism in recent days for plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from Germany, told West Point's graduating class on Saturday that their job will be to defend "America's vital interests" and not fight "endless wars" in faraway lands. Trump's reported plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany, one of America's strongest allies, and relocate them to Poland and elsewhere has drawn the ire of German officials and raised concerns in the U.S. Congress about a retreat from the world stage.

William S. Sessions, former FBI director, dies at 90: media

William S. Sessions, an FBI chief under three U.S. presidents who won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency but who was fired after being investigated for ethical lapses, died Friday aged 90, U.S. media reported. The cause was complications of a congestive heart ailment, the Washington Post and other media reported, citing his family. He died at his son's home in San Antonio, Texas. Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing a neighbor

The son of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody without incident in San Clemente, Calif., and released Wednesday after posting $25,000 bail, multiple outlets reported.

Trump says he won't watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem

United States President Donald Trump has said he will not watch the National Football League (NFL) or U.S. soccer team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem. The U.S. Soccer Federation last week said it had dropped its requirement that players stand during the anthem, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters burn down Wendy's in Atlanta after police shooting

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and burned down a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident likely to fuel more nationwide tensions over race and police tactics. The restaurant was in flames for more than 45 minutes before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze, protected by a line of police officers, local television showed. By that time the building was reduced to charred rubble next to a gas station.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Puducherry govt for COVID-19 spread

BJP in Puducherry on Sunday alleged the rise in COVID-19 cases in the union territory was due to slackness in implementing measures to curb the virus and demanded that the government convene an-all party meet to discuss the situation. There...

HC rebukes Punjab police for using derogatory term for African national

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has pulled up the Punjab police for using a racist slur while referring to an African national in police documents. The single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Narain Raina has asked the Punjab Director General...

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Hry & Pb

The day temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover close to the normal limits on Sunday, the MeT department said. It said Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius.In ...

MCDs have bee preparing to deal with likely rise in COVID cases: East Delhi mayor after meeting Shah

East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant on Sunday said that the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations are working together to offer healthcare facilities as needed in this hour of crisisTalking to reporters after a high-level meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020