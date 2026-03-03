Atlanta Falcons to Play NFL Game at Santiago Bernabeu in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons are set to make history as they play an NFL regular season game at Real Madrid's iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in 2026. While the opponent and exact date remain under wraps, this game is among a record nine international fixtures the league will stage that year across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums.

This exciting fixture in Madrid is made possible through a multi-year agreement with Madrid City Council and the Community of Madrid, following a successful game held in the country last year between the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins. Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles expressed pride in being part of the historic event, emphasizing the natural connection between Atlanta and Madrid, as Atlanta will also host Spanish national football team World Cup matches.

The NFL announced that further details regarding the Falcons' opponents and game specifics will be released next month, along with the complete 2026 schedule. The international lineup includes the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, New Orleans Saints in Paris, Detroit Lions in Munich, and Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. The Jacksonville Jaguars will feature in two of the three London games, with the Washington Commanders hosting another.