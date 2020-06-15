Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq - source

Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq - sourceReuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 03:14 IST
Turkish warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq on Sunday night, a security source told Reuters, and Turkey's Defence Ministry confirmed that its jets had launched an operation.
"The Claw-Eagle Operation has started. Our planes are bringing the caves down on the terrorists' heads," the ministry said in a statement, announcing the latest in a series of operations targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Iraq
- Kurdish
- Kurdistan Workers Party
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Iraq has only 190,000 tonnes of rice left for food programme - ministry
Iraqi militiamen drop guns to dig graves for coronavirus victims
Japan commits US$2.26million to support Iraq’s response to COVID-19
Iraq pledges to further cut oil output
Turkish Airlines to start flights from 6 European countries on June 18