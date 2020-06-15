Left Menu
Development News Edition

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge shut for two hours following "Black Lives Matter" protest

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Sunday (local time) was shut down as the "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations continued across the country.

ANI | San Francisco | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:46 IST
San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge shut for two hours following "Black Lives Matter" protest
Black Lives Matter protests. Image Credit: ANI

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Sunday (local time) was shut down as the "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations continued across the country. The traffic was stopped in the westbound lanes from 4:30 pm (local time) for almost about two hours. The traffic, however, was able to resume but at a slow pace shortly after 6:30 pm, according to local media.

As part of the "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations, some people had sprayed BLM (Black Lives Matter) on the deck of the bridge and on the walls on the sides of the lanes. According to police officials, as stated by the local media, some people have been arrested.

The death of George Floyd has triggered anti-racism protests around the world. Several monuments linked to colonialism and slavery have either been pulled down in Europe and the US as protests continue for racial justice. On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis, Minnesota hospital shortly after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.Viral video of the incident sparked nationwide protests. The county medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Hong Kongs Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has report...

In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven Indian Police Service IPS officers on Monday. Six out of these seven officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made C...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020