San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge shut for two hours following "Black Lives Matter" protest

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Sunday (local time) was shut down as the "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations continued across the country. The traffic was stopped in the westbound lanes from 4:30 pm (local time) for almost about two hours. The traffic, however, was able to resume but at a slow pace shortly after 6:30 pm, according to local media.

As part of the "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations, some people had sprayed BLM (Black Lives Matter) on the deck of the bridge and on the walls on the sides of the lanes. According to police officials, as stated by the local media, some people have been arrested.

The death of George Floyd has triggered anti-racism protests around the world. Several monuments linked to colonialism and slavery have either been pulled down in Europe and the US as protests continue for racial justice. On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis, Minnesota hospital shortly after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.Viral video of the incident sparked nationwide protests. The county medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder. (ANI)