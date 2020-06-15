Left Menu
2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, according to media reports here.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:32 IST
Representative Image

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. A BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the city's Embassy Road at around 8 am and its occupants allegedly attempted to flee from the spot, Geo News reported, quoting some eyewitnesses.

The pedestrian was critically injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The car was stopped by a huge crowd of people who handed over the two men to Islamabad Police, it said. After they were arrested, police discovered that the two persons were officials of the Indian High Commission, it said.

The car was "being driven irresponsibly and had gotten out of control due to over speeding. The victim was walking on the footpath at the road when he was hit by the car," the channel reported, quoting eyewitnesses. The Express Tribune newspaper identified the two Indian officials as Silvades Paul and Dawamu Brahamu.

It said local police officials have informed the Foreign Office (FO) of the incident. So far neither the Pakistani officials nor the Indian High Commission issued any statement regarding the incident.

Earlier on Monday, India summoned the Pakistan charge d'affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest to him over the reported arrest of two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Accidents involving vehicles belonging to diplomatic missions have been frequent in recent years, Pakistani media reports said.

Earlier this year, a SUV belonging to the US Embassy drove into a car on a main artery of Islamabad, killing a woman and injuring five members of her family. The police arrested the Pakistani driver of the US Embassy and registered a case against him. Monday's incident comes two weeks after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage. India had declared Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir as 'persona non grata' after they were found obtaining sensitive documents relating to movement of Indian Army troops from an Indian national, according to authorities here.

Following their expulsion, Pakistani agencies started harassing a number of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad including charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia. Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

