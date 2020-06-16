Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents of US man held in Moscow demand fair trial for son

“Which at this point, based on the evidence and the facts of the case, any prison sentence in my opinion is disproportionate.” His parents spoke to the AP on the same day another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges following a closed trial that the U.S. denounced as a “mockery of justice." Whelan, also a former Marine, insists he is innocent, saying he was set up when he was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 while visiting Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:45 IST
Parents of US man held in Moscow demand fair trial for son

The parents of a former U.S. Marine who has been jailed for nearly a year in Moscow on charges that he endangered police officers are urging the court system and government to ensure a fair trial for their son. They spoke out as a Russian court sentenced another American to more than a decade in prison in an unrelated espionage case.

Trevor Reed was charged in August 2019 with assaulting police officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. Russian authorities say the 28-year-old Reed was drunk inside a police car when he grabbed the arm of the driver, causing him to swerve into another lane, and elbowed another officer who tried to intervene. Reed's trial began this year and continues June 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. His family says that besides seeking a fair trial for their son, they also want to ensure that U.S. officials are closely tracking the case, including being mindful of potential irregularities in the Russian criminal justice system that could result in unfair punishment.

“We want to make sure that people throughout our government, both elected and in the agencies, understand what's going on in case he gets a disproportionate punishment," Joey Reed, his father, said in an interview Monday with The Associated Press. “Which at this point, based on the evidence and the facts of the case, any prison sentence in my opinion is disproportionate.” His parents spoke to the AP on the same day another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges following a closed trial that the U.S. denounced as a “mockery of justice." Whelan, also a former Marine, insists he is innocent, saying he was set up when he was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 while visiting Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. was “outraged” by the verdict and said the treatment of Whelan while in custody has been “appalling.” Reed's parents, of Granbury, Texas, say they are concerned about what they see as irregularities in both cases, including missing evidence and contradictory accounts by police officers in their son's prosecution. At the time of his arrest, Trevor Reed was in Moscow visiting his girlfriend and studying the Russian language. He had attended a party one week before he was scheduled to return home, where his family says he was encouraged to drink a large amount of vodka.

Reed was sharing a ride home when he became nauseated and got out of the car. After he began running around near a busy boulevard, the police were summoned to help. But instead of taking him for medical care, as the family says is standard protocol in Moscow, officers drove him to the police station. Inside the car, police say, Reed grabbed the arm of the driver and struck an officer with his elbow. The police car swerved into another lane during the altercation, the authorities said. Reed has no memory beyond drinking vodka at the party and no recollection of what happened inside the car, his family says.

When his girlfriend came to pick him up several hours later, he was being questioned by Russian authorities without a lawyer or an adequate interpreter. She was told he was being charged with intentionally endangering the officers, the family says. His parents have seized on what they say are discrepancies. They say traffic video does not show the police car swerving, and that Reed's girlfriend — a lawyer who is close with the family and has been helpful to the defense — and others who were in a car following close behind did not report seeing the police vehicle swerve on the way to the station.

Investigators also did not give the defense video from inside the car or the police station — video that the family says has since been erased. Reed is housed in a room with about a half-dozen other inmates at a detention facility in Moscow and is permitted outside for only a brief window each day. His father, who has lived periodically in Russia over the last year, has visited him on multiple occasions.

In addition, he has recently experienced abnormal blood pressure and heart rate, said his mother, Paula. “I am extremely concerned about him catching COVID-19 more than ever now,” Paula Reed said in a text message. “And since social distancing is impossible in a jail situation it compounds my concerns for his health." The U.S. embassy in Russia, meanwhile, has sent representatives to different court appearances, and the family says it wants the embassy to continue sending a Russian-speaking consul to observe Reed's court proceedings and for Ambassador John Sullivan to attend the trial at its conclusion.

The family also says it wants the U.S. government to publicly acknowledge that Reed is imprisoned, is on trial and that the case is being monitored. “We would hope that Russian law is followed and due process is used in my son's case,” Joey Reed said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Dozens missing after boat capsizes on Congo side of Lake Kivu

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 15 Reuters - D ozens of people were missing after a boat sank on Lake Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, government officials and a civil society leader said on Tuesday. The accide...

'Woefully lax' - report slams CIA cybersecurity after hacking tool leak

Many of the Central Intelligence Agencys most sensitive hacking tools were so poorly secured that it was only when WikiLeaks published them online in 2017 that the agency realized they had been compromised, according to a report released Tu...

India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the Kerala Jan-Samvad virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-off...

NMDC s PAT down by 76 per cent at Rs 351 Cr in Q4

Hyderabad, June 16 PTI NMDC Limiteds consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was down by 76 per cent to Rs 351.31 crore following a drop of one million tonnes of production and 0.55 million tonnes of sales in March 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020