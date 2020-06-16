Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan should stop systematic persecution of its religious minorities: India at UNHRC

"This epicentre of global terrorism very irresponsibly harps on self-determination of the already democratic Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Aryan said India’s decision in Jammu and Kashmir is "within our sovereign right and is an internal matter of India.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:41 IST
Pakistan should stop systematic persecution of its religious minorities: India at UNHRC
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

India on Tuesday described Pakistan as "epicentre of global terrorism" and asked Islamabad to exercise "good neighbourliness" and stop systematic persecution of its religious minorities. In India's Right to Reply at the 43rd Session of UN Human Rights Council here, First Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, Vimarsh Aryan, said the pathetic situation of minorities in Pakistan is well known where the systematic misuse of blasphemy laws has condemned their lives utterly miserable. "A country that categorizes its minority communities into second or third tiers of citizenship is evoked with sudden sympathy for minorities in other countries," Aryan said as he rejected all the untenable and unsolicited remarks made by Pakistan against India. Noting that Pakistan set up a minority commission after more than 60 years of its existence, he said that no minorities can represent themselves in the so-called minority commission.

Pakistan "should practise tolerance towards their minorities and good neighbourliness towards us so that the South-Asian region sees eternal peace the absence of which can mostly be attributed to Pakistani deep state," he said. Referring to the death sentences meted out regularly under the blasphemy laws in Pakistan, he said the country has the distinction of having more cases under the controversial law than the rest of the world combined together in the last decade. "Systematic socio-economic discrimination, onslaught against religious and ethnic minorities with the full state support are manifested in organized attacks on Churches in Punjab, denial of last rites for Hindu community in Sindh, religious apartheid against Ahmadis, burning of houses belonging to Hindu Bheel community in Sindh, abduction of minor Hindu girls for sexual exploitation in Sindh, abduction of a Christian girl in Lahore...," he said.

"One can only advise this country to stop looking others but rather rectify its ongoing structural discrimination and policies against its minorities," the Indian diplomat said. "This epicentre of global terrorism very irresponsibly harps on self-determination of the already democratic Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Aryan said India's decision in Jammu and Kashmir is "within our sovereign right and is an internal matter of India. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India." Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India, and Pakistan should cease to covet it," he added.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Ra...

Elephant dies in West Bengal after coming in contact with live wire

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, illegally connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said. The 40-year old adult makhna male elephant without ...

Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless allegations by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Mond...

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020