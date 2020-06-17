Left Menu
Development News Edition

Na'Vi, Complexity advance at BLAST Spring European Finals

The two winners will meet each other in Thursday, while NiP and OG will meet Wednesday in the first round of the lower bracket. The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 03:16 IST
Na'Vi, Complexity advance at BLAST Spring European Finals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Natus Vincere and Complexity Gaming each won their openers on Tuesday to advance to the upper-bracket semifinals at the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event. Na'Vi swept Ninjas in Pyjamas, the final entrant via Monday's play-in match, before Complexity battled past OG for a 2-1 victory. The two winners will meet each other in Thursday, while NiP and OG will meet Wednesday in the first round of the lower bracket.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-team, $500,000 European region features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January.

The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs. NiP got the early jump on Na'Vi on Tuesday, winning eight consecutive rounds on Mirage to lead the first map 8-3. But Na'Vi rolled off 10 of the next 13 rounds and eventually took the map 16-13. In the second map, Nuke, Na'Vi won the first six rounds and stretched the lead to 14-6 before putting it away at 16-9.

Russia's Denis "electronic" Sharipov was razor sharp for Na'Vi, collecting 64 kills -- 18 more than any other player -- against 32 deaths for a plus-32 K-D differential. Ukraine's Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (plus-15) was the only other Na'Vi member better than plus-2. Complexity jumped on OG early, winning the first six rounds on Train and then the final seven to take the map 16-7. OG came right back, fighting off a Complexity rally to claim Mirage 16-10, but Complexity won the first nine rounds on the deciding map (Nuke) and eventually wrapped it up at 16-12.

Denmark's Benjamin "blameF" Bremer racked up a plus-29 K-D differential for Complexity, with no other player on either team better than plus-10. In addition to the NiP-OG matchup Wednesday, G2 Esports and ENCE will battle in the lower bracket's other match. Team Vitality and FaZe Clan will play in the upper-bracket semifinals on Thursday.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points: 1. $335,000, 2,400 points

2. $66,000, 1,200 points 3. $30,000, 900 points

4. $20,000, 600 points 5-6. $15,000, 300 points

7-8. $10,000, 150 points

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank provides $400 mln to boost health insurance in Egypt

The World Bank said on Tuesday it would provide 400 million to support universal health coverage in Egypt as the country struggles with rising numbers of new coronavirus cases. The funding will help Egypt increase the reach of its universal...

Brazil reports record 34,918 new coronavirus cases in a day

Brazil set record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the United States.Brazil also reg...

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information. The civil lawsuit in Washingtons federal court follows warnings from...

COVID-19: Dubai registers rise in recovery rate, decline in identified cases

Precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus and concerted efforts by the public and the private sector as well as the community have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus, the citys COVID-19 Command ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020