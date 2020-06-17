Police searching for active shooter inside shopping mall in US
Shots were fired inside a shopping mall in Dallas, Texas, and police were searching for an active shooter, officials said. A police spokeswoman confirmed that a shooting had taken place at the Galleria Dallas shopping mall. Police were responding and still searching for a shooter, she said.PTI | Houston | Updated: 17-06-2020 06:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 06:25 IST
Shots were fired inside a shopping mall in Dallas, Texas, and police were searching for an active shooter, officials said. Sources said a person was reported to have sustained injuries in the shooting Tuesday evening. A police spokeswoman confirmed that a shooting had taken place at the Galleria Dallas shopping mall.
Police were responding and still searching for a shooter, she said. According to local media, gunfire rang out on the third floor of the mall. Witnesses say some stores downed shutters as shoppers ran for cover.
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Galleria Dallas