EU chief diplomat calls for EU-US dialogue to counter China

The European Union chief diplomat has called for talks between Europe and the United States aimed at forging a common transatlantic front against China.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 06:56 IST
Josep Borrell. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union chief diplomat has called for talks between Europe and the United States aimed at forging a common transatlantic front against China. According to Bangkok Post, EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said the two sides should make common cause "to defend our values and our interest".

Borrell made the remarks during video talks with 27 EU Foreign Ministers and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday. "We need a more robust strategy for China, which also requires better relations with the rest of democratic Asia," he added.

While talking to reporters, Borrell said that he suggested launching a "distinct bilateral dialogue" focused on China and the challenges it poses to the EU and US by its "actions and ambitions". "For us, it's important to stay together with the US in order to share concerns and to look for common ground to defend our values and our interest," he said.

The US has so far not responded to Borrell's suggestion. Speaking at the same conference, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas echoed Borrell's call for greater transparency from China, an issue that has come to the fore over Beijing's information policy during the early stages of the virus outbreak. (ANI)

