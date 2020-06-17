Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision pending on charges in Atlanta police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

A Georgia prosecutor is expected to announce as early as Wednesday whether a former Atlanta police officer will face any charges in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's parking lot last week. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has said that if he charges former officer Garrett Rolfe it would likely be for murder or felony murder, as he believed Brooks posed no threat and gunning him down was an unreasonable use of force.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:31 IST
Decision pending on charges in Atlanta police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

A Georgia prosecutor is expected to announce as early as Wednesday whether a former Atlanta police officer will face any charges in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's parking lot last week.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has said that if he charges former officer Garrett Rolfe it would likely be for murder or felony murder, as he believed Brooks posed no threat and gunning him down was an unreasonable use of force. The case has entered the national conversation about police use of force and racial justice for African-Americans that started after George Floyd's death during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

In addition to murder charges, Howard has indicated voluntary manslaughter was also a possibility. Some of the facts do not appear to be in dispute.

Brooks, 27, was reported asleep in a car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy's on Friday, blocking traffic. A restaurant employee called 911, saying that a man wouldn't move the vehicle and appeared intoxicated. The 911 tape was reviewed by Reuters. After interaction with Rolfe and a second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, Brooks tussled with police and took off running with one of their Taser guns, as depicted in security and police video.

An autopsy conducted on Sunday showed that Brooks was shot twice in the back and died from blood loss and organ injuries, and the medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide. Multiple demonstrations ensued and the Wendy's was destroyed by fire during a protest over the weekend.

Rolfe was fired from the force on Saturday and Brosnan was placed on administrative duties.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt urges private hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

The West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state to increase the number of beds in order to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. A meeting i...

Treat as representation plea for online 'mindfulness classes' for students: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi government to treat as a representation a plea seeking directions to provide online mindfulness classes to all government and private school students to release stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental ...

Nigeria: Lagos governor suspends reopening of worship centers

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-olu has suspended the reopening of worship centers in Lagos State, earlier planned to begin from June 19, until further notice, according to a news report by This Day.On June 4, the state had said that mosq...

Accrual-based double entry accounting system in J-K municipal bodies

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction to adoption of the JK Municipal Accounting and Budgeting Rules, 2020 to facilitate implementation of Accrual Based Double Entry Accounting System ABDEAS in Urban Local Bodi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020