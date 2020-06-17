Germany notes strong start for its virus app

The German government is celebrating a successful start for its coronavirus tracing app, which is says has been downloaded 6.5 million times in just over a day. Health Minister Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter Wednesday that it was a “strong start” and “should motivate even more citizens to join in.” He added that “containing corona is a team game” and everyone who uses the app makes a difference.

Use of the app is voluntary and the app in Germany, where people are particularly sensitive about data protection, is designed to store data only on people's phones rather than centralized servers. The app was launched with great fanfare on Tuesday.