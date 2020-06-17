Left Menu
Development News Edition

Van Gogh-Gauguin letter describing brothel visits sells for 210,000 euros

A letter written by Vincent van Gogh and fellow artist Paul Gauguin describing visits to brothels and discussing the future of art has been sold at auction for 210,600 euros ($237,700).

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:25 IST
Van Gogh-Gauguin letter describing brothel visits sells for 210,000 euros
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@vangoghmuseum)

A letter written by Vincent van Gogh and fellow artist Paul Gauguin describing visits to brothels and discussing the future of art has been sold at auction for 210,600 euros ($237,700). The letter was bought in Paris on Tuesday by the Vincent van Gogh Foundation which will display it in its museum in Amsterdam. The artists wrote the letter to French painter Emile Bernard in late 1888 during their stay in the French city of Arles, where the foundation also has a museum.

The letter, written a week after Frenchman Gauguin joined Van Gogh at the Dutchman's house in Arles, tells Bernard of their discussions on art and their work. "Now something that will interest you we've made some excursions in the brothels, and it's likely that we'll eventually go there often to work," the letter says.

"At the moment Gauguin has a canvas in the progress of the same night café that I also painted, but with figures seen in the brothels. It promises to become a beautiful thing." The Vincent van Gogh Foundation said the letter was the most important document by van Gogh not held by any museum, as it was the only letter he wrote with Gauguin.

"Their artistic dialogue was unstoppable in those days and was even continued in brothels and in this letter," it said, adding that it "gives a visionary picture of their artistic cooperation and the future of modern art." In the letter, Van Gogh refers to Gauguin as "an unspoiled creature with the instincts of a wild beast. With Gauguin, blood and sex have the edge over ambition."

Gauguin spent about two months with Van Gogh in Arles but their relationship soured. He left after Van Gogh suffered a breakdown and cut off part of his ear. ($1 = 0.8860 euros)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Two sides should scrupulously implement understanding reached by senior commanders: Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart on Ladakh situation.

Two sides should scrupulously implement understanding reached by senior commanders Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart on Ladakh situation....

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Show me the dataThe report on Tuesday of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus brought skepticism along with optimism among U.S. doctors, who said the recent withdrawal of a...

Marijuana smuggled from US seized at Delhi courier terminal

Customs officials on Wednesday seized marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh here while it was being smuggled into the country from the US, hidden inside parcel consignments declared as having computer servers, an official statement said. The officer...

Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps: MEA.

Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020