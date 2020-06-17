Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM unhurt in car crash as protester runs at convoy outside Parliament

Downing Street said there are no reports of any injuries after social media images emerged of the incident, which took place shortly after Johnson, 55, left the House of Commons after the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session. One of the security vehicles within his prime ministerial motorcade was seen to have hit the back of the UK PM’s silver Jaguar as his driver slammed the brakes, resulting in a major dent.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:15 IST
UK PM unhurt in car crash as protester runs at convoy outside Parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was involved in a crash outside the gates of Parliament in London on Wednesday as a protester rushed towards his convoy. Downing Street said there are no reports of any injuries after social media images emerged of the incident, which took place shortly after Johnson, 55, left the House of Commons after the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session.

One of the security vehicles within his prime ministerial motorcade was seen to have hit the back of the UK PM's silver Jaguar as his driver slammed the brakes, resulting in a major dent. "I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The protester, believed to be a Kurdish activist, is seen being grabbed by Scotland Yard officers on duty near the Palace of Westminster and has since been arrested. Johnson's motorcade quickly sped away from the scene following the incident, as security officials were heard shouting "stay back" to members of the public and protesters who regularly gather in and around Parliament Square.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican street musicians bring melodies to people stuck at home

After the coronavirus outbreak prompted the normally bustling streets of Mexico City to empty out, out-of-work musicians looking to make ends meet have been filling roadways with the melodies of their marimbas, trumpets and giros.With canti...

Private industries told to enforce steps against COVID-19

Industrial units in the Union Territory were on Wednesday asked to strictly enforce measures to protect employees from the COVID-19 infection. Revenue and Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan made this request as Puducherry has reported i...

AP Legislative Assembly pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Ladakh face-off

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday moved a resolution to pay tribute to the 20 Army personnel including a Colonel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on Jun...

Chinese official media highlights PLA casualties at Galwan clash without mentioning numbers

China may have officially maintained a steady silence on the casualties suffered by its troops in the clashes with the Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley but editorials in the state-run dailies acknowledged the PLA fatalities while callin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020