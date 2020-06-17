Left Menu
George Floyd's brother speaks to UN council

You in the United Nations are your brothers and sisters' keepers in America — and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd,” Floyd said.I am asking you to help me.I am asking you to help me.

The brother of George Floyd has made a heartfelt plea the U.N.'s top human rights body to launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism and the killing of unarmed blacks by police

Philonese Floyd's message by video to the Human Rights Council came as it contemplates an unprecedented bid sought by the Africa Group to create a Commission of Inquiry — the council's most powerful tool of scrutiny — to examine and report on racism and violence against protesters by police in the United States

"I am my brother's keeper. You in the United Nations are your brothers and sisters' keepers in America — and you have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd," Floyd said. "I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us: Black people in America."

