Left Menu
Development News Edition

In rebel Syria, some welcome sanctions but fear for economy

In government-held areas, too, the currency's collapse is biting hard. "The prices of shoes increased 10,000 (pounds) from yesterday to today," said Abdulrahman Jlelati in Aleppo.Damascus says the new sanctions breach all international norms and are part of an economic war. Assad, in a 2015 interview, dismissed the Caesar photos as "allegations without evidence", and part of a Qatar-funded plot against his government.

Reuters | Idlib | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:55 IST
In rebel Syria, some welcome sanctions but fear for economy
Image Credit:

In the last bastion of the rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad, Syrians who fled his rule see new U.S. sanctions as a step in the right direction but say they must be shielded from any fallout as the currency crumbles. The toughest U.S. sanctions yet against Damascus came into effect on Wednesday under the Caesar Act, named after a Syrian military photographer who smuggled thousands of photos out of Syria showing mass killings, torture and other crimes.

"It's a good decision. But what's important is that we don't get affected by it," said Baker al-Ali, 30, in the opposition-held Idlib region of the northwest. "Today all the prices are irrationally high."

Already battered by nearly a decade of war, the Syrian pound has collapsed in the last month, with dealers citing the impending sanctions as one of the factors driving demand for hard currency, along with a financial collapse in neighbouring Lebanon. While the northwest corner falls outside Assad's rule, the Syrian pound is still used there. This month the pound has sunk to 3,000 to the dollar from 47 in 2011, when the conflict began.

The U.N. agency OCHA says the halving of its value since May has pushed the price of basic goods to record highs and further out of reach of the four million people in the northwest, where many Syrians fled as Assad recovered territory from rebels. PRICE RISES

Syria has already been under U.S. and European Union sanctions but the new sanctions are more sweeping. They exempt imports of essential food and humanitarian items but increase scrutiny of aid to ensure it does not benefit Assad's government.

"The economic situation here cannot bear yet another rise in prices. The (sanctions) should keep civilians out of harm's way," said Yusef Ghraibi, 24. In government-held areas, too, the currency's collapse is biting hard.

"The prices of shoes increased 10,000 (pounds) from yesterday to today," said Abdulrahman Jlelati in Aleppo. The U.N. special envoy to Syria warned this week of a "dramatic collapse in economic conditions throughout the country".

Western states want to see progress towards a political transition in Syria before they will help to rebuild the country. Damascus says the new sanctions breach all international norms and are part of an economic war.

Assad, in a 2015 interview, dismissed the Caesar photos as "allegations without evidence", and part of a Qatar-funded plot against his government.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence

The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S. police brutality and racial discrimina...

UPDATE 1-Germany bans big events until October despite COVID decline

Germany will extend a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.After speaking with the premiers of Germanys 16 states, she urged p...

London producer Mackintosh shuts down 'Hamilton' and other top shows until 2021

Shows including Hamilton and Les Miserables will not return to the London stage until 2021, producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Wednesday, blaming uncertainty over when the British government would lift social distancing measures. Theatres,...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state to June 29

Sudan has extended a lockdown in the state of Khartoum to June 29 as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, its Security and Defence Council said on Wednesday. Khartoum state, including the capital, is the Arab African cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020