Election as non-permanent member of UNSC displays goodwill India enjoys at UN: MEA

India's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demonstrated the goodwill New Delhi enjoys at the global body and the confidence the international community has reposed in the country's capability to contribute to the work of the council, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:11 IST
Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), MEA, speaking at an online briefing on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

India's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demonstrated the goodwill New Delhi enjoys at the global body and the confidence the international community has reposed in the country's capability to contribute to the work of the council, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. "It demonstrates the goodwill India enjoys at UN and the confidence international community has reposed in India's capability to contribute to the work of the council," said Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), MEA on India elected as a non-permanent member of UNSC during an online briefing.

"Our presence on the Security Council and our performance there over the next two years will underscore the value that a country like India brings to the table and reaffirm our credentials to be a permanent member of UNSC," he further said. With a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member-UNSC for the 2021-22 term.

The UN General Assembly held elections for the President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council on Wednesday (June 17, 2020), amid special voting arrangements in place at the UN Headquarters in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. Celebrating the occasion, India's permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti, said, "I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22."

"We have received overwhelming support and I am deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India. Our elections to the Security Council are a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly, in the time of COVID-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign legged by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," he said in a video message. (ANI)

