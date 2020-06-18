Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone in challenge to Iraqi PM

During the talks, Iraq committed to “moving ahead and undertaking their obligations" to protect the American presence against militia attacks, said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:28 IST
4 rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone in challenge to Iraqi PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Four rockets exploded inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone near the American embassy, Iraq's military said Thursday, in the third such attack since the U.S. embarked on strategic talks with Iraq's new government. It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, which caused no casualties or damage, but the U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for a recent quick succession of rocket attacks targeting the American presence in Iraq.

The attacks are proving to be a key challenge for the administration of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose government has promised to take action against militias who attack the U.S. Thursday's attack was the third since strategic talks were launched last week. In a tweet following the attack, al-Kadhimi said it aimed to "undermine our stability and future" and was "unacceptable." "I will not tolerate rogue groups hijacking our homeland to create chaos and find excuses to maintain their narrow interests," he said.

The first session of the much-anticipated talks between the U.S. and Iraq began last week and laid the agenda for the months ahead, including the issues of the presence of U.S. troops in the country, militia groups acting outside of state authority and Iraq's dire economic crisis. During the talks, Iraq committed to "moving ahead and undertaking their obligations" to protect the American presence against militia attacks, said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker. But attacks have continued in apparent defiance of that promise.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

France's top court rejects core of law targeting online hate speech

Frances top court rejected most of a draft law that would have compelled social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter to remove any hateful content within 24 hours, it said on Thursday.The ruling by the Constitutional Council, which sai...

FROM THE FIELD: Adapting to Lesotho’s changing climate

Living in the African mountain kingdom of Lesotho comes with its fair share of challenges, including land degradation and climate change, which are upending traditional farming practices. Farmers in Lesotho have to cope with droughts, risi...

Cuomo slams federal government for coronavirus response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday slammed the federal governments handling of the coronavirus epidemic and said he was considering a quarantine for travelers from Florida due to fears they could spread the virus.Florida is among a ...

Nepal redraws political map by incorporating 3 Indian areas

Nepal on Thursday completed the process of redrawing the countrys political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas in a move that could severely jolt bilateral relations. India has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020