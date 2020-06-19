Left Menu
Development News Edition

T1 open SEA League with sharp triumph

Singapore's Galvin "Meracle" Kang Jian Wen led T1 with 24 kills. NEW Esports and Adroit were also in action, and they played to a 1-1 tie. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five. Group stage play resumes Friday as Execration and Team Adroit square off while NEW Esports face T1.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 04:06 IST
T1 open SEA League with sharp triumph

T1 opened play with an impressive victory as the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League kicked off group play on Thursday. T1 posted a 2-0 victory over Execration, winning maps in 51 and 32 minutes. Singapore's Galvin "Meracle" Kang Jian Wen led T1 with 24 kills.

NEW Esports and Adroit were also in action, and they played to a 1-1 tie. NEW Esports won the first map in 36 minutes before Adroit knotted the score by winning the final map in 40 minutes. Malaysia's Chong "FelixCiaoBa" Wei Lun led NEW Esports with a 13.0/3.0/8.5 kill-death-assist ratio. The Philippines' John Anthony "Natsumi-" Vargas topped Adroit at 10.5/2.5/6.0.

The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers. The round-robin group stage runs from Thursday through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Group stage play resumes Friday as Execration and Team Adroit square off while NEW Esports face T1. ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T) and game record:

1. T1, 1-0-0 (2-0) T2. NEW Esports, 0-0-1 (1-1)

T2. Team Adroit, 0-0-1 (1-1) T4. BOOM Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T4. Fnatic, 0-0-0 (0-0) T4. Geek Fam, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T4. Neon Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0) T4. Reality Rift, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T4. TNC Predator, 0-0-0 (0-0) 10. Execration, 0-1-0 (0-2)

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

US has hit agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 in Afghanistan

The United States has reduced its troop presence in Afghanistan to 8,600, fulfilling its obligation as part of a February deal with the Taliban, the general who oversees American forces in that region said Thursday. Marine Gen. Frank McKenz...

Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCos announcement Wednesday that its renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says ...

Nigma roll on in Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Team Nigma edged Vikin.gg 2-1 on Thursday to claim first place in Group A of the Beyond Epic online events Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region. Nigma 2-1, six points jumped in front of Vikin.gg 1-1, four points. B8 1-0, thr...

Telangana Board Intermediate exam results announced

Telangana Board Intermediate examination results, for both first and second year students, was announced on Thursday. State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results.The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020