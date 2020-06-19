Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the United Nations to push for an urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told PTI: “We are of the view that Council’s membership no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century and needs urgent reform.

PTI | New York | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:32 IST
India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSC's current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the country's envoy at the world body. India has been at the forefront of efforts at the United Nations to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasizing that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told PTI: "We are of the view that Council's membership no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century and needs urgent reform. This is one of the five priorities we have set out". His remarks came after India on Wednesday overwhelmingly won the election to the Security Council for a non-permanent seat.

While the Security Council needs reform, the Council itself is not initially the forum for discussing it, Tirumurti said, adding that as per the 2008 General Assembly resolution, the Security Council reforms will be discussed by the member states at the Intergovernmental Negotiation (IGN) process in an informal plenary of the General Assembly. The General Assembly has renewed the mandate of the IGN annually, and it remains the principal vehicle for Council reform discussions today, he said.

Noting that it has been 11 years since the first round of the IGN was held on February 19, 2009, he said this is "clearly a very unsatisfactory situation." "We will intensify our engagement with all reform-minded member states and groups" such as the G4 bloc of Brazil, Germany, India and Japan, the Africa group, L.69 group of developing countries, the African Union Committee of 10 (C10) and "explore ways and means of taking the discussions forward in the IGN." India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States grouping, garnered 184 votes out of the total 192 polled in the Security Council elections on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly. Along with India, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico will join the Security Council as the non-permanent members for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the Council's horseshoe-shaped table. Previously, India was elected for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and most recently in 2011-2012. In 2021, India, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico will sit in the most powerful UN organ along with the five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

The two-year terms of Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa are ending this year. Tirumurti said last week that as the UN commemorates its 75th anniversary this year, "it is clear to us that United Nations and indeed multilateralism itself need to change to reflect the contemporary realities to enable them to remain effective and credible." The Indian envoy referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a reformed multilateralism and the reform of multilateral system as essential to ensure that the international system is inclusive and caters to the requirements of all countries, which will, in turn, facilitate a stronger action.

"We also believe that the current crisis that we face, especially in the context of COVID-19, provides the seed for new opportunities," Tirumurti had said.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Pandemic prises open inflation information gap: Mike Dolan

Like the coronavirus, the big problem with inflation during the pandemic is how little we know about it, an information gap that is forcing central banks to act now and ask questions later. Economists and investors are split over the implic...

China creating multiple fronts, like one on India border, to take advantage of world busy combating COVID-19: US official

The recent stand-off between Indian and Chinese armies at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is among the multiple fronts opened by China because of Beijings assessment that the world is distracted due to COVID-19 pandemic and it could take ad...

Pak initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Nowshera Sector

Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control LoC in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district, Army officials said. The ceasefire violation by Pakist...

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSCs current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020