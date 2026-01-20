IAEA says power reconnected to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday that the 330-kilovolt (kV) Ferosplavna-1 line was reconnected to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Ferosplavna-1 line is one of two high-voltage lines supplying electricity to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and was disconnected earlier this month.
"The 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 back up line was reconnected to Ukraine's ZNPP at 19:17 local time today after successful repair work was carried out by Ukrainian technicians under an IAEA-brokered ceasefire," IAEA said in a post on X.
