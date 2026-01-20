Left Menu

IAEA says power reconnected to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 00:05 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ‌said on Monday that the 330-kilovolt (kV) Ferosplavna-1 line ⁠was reconnected to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Ferosplavna-1 line ​is one of two ‍high-voltage lines supplying electricity to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in ⁠Ukraine, ‌and ⁠was disconnected earlier this month.

"The 330 kV ‍Ferosplavna-1 back up line ​was reconnected to Ukraine's ZNPP at ⁠19:17 local time today after ⁠successful repair work was carried out by Ukrainian technicians ⁠under an IAEA-brokered ceasefire," IAEA said ⁠in ‌a post on X.

