Left Menu
Development News Edition

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan government's refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistan's most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:58 IST
West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Western powers are backing the Afghan government's refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistan's most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. The issue is a final major sticking point which, if resolved, is expected to lead quickly to intra-Afghan peace negotiations in Qatar aimed at ending more than 18 years of war in a U.S.-brokered peace process.

"The contentious part right now is the prisoner's issue," a senior government source told Reuters. Two European diplomats, an Asian diplomat, and another Afghan official confirmed his account. "There are some dangerous Taliban fighters named in the list, and releasing them is literally crossing a red line," said a senior European diplomat.

"Some NATO members find it extremely uncomfortable to support the release of Taliban prisoners who were behind large-scale suicide attacks on minority groups and on ex-pats." The Taliban struck a troop withdrawal agreement with the United States in February to pave the way for talks with the Afghan government. But the insurgent group insisted a list of 5,000 prisoners be released, leading to months of delay as the Afghan government initially refused to set free that many prisoners before talks.

One Afghan security source and one diplomatic source told Reuters the United States had also expressed reservations about releasing some of the group that NATO and the Afghan government were objecting to setting free. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said it wanted peace talks to be launched as soon as possible.

"The United States continues to be encouraged by the great progress on prisoners released by both sides. We support additional releases by both sides to get the issue off the table," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The sources said that if all prisoners walked free, including those accused of killing many civilians in some of Afghanistan's bloodiest attacks, it would give the impression the insurgent group had the upper hand over the government while negotiations got underway.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday the group still insisted that all 5,000 be released so talks could begin.

The Afghan government in recent weeks released around 3,000 of the prisoners and is prepared to set free all but a few hundred, government sources said. The Taliban has also released hundreds of prisoners. Included in the contentious group were prisoners involved in large-scale attacks, such as the 2017 truck bombing near Germany's embassy in Kabul, which killed more than 150, according to two sources.

The Taliban denied high-profile attackers were on their list. "There are no such people ... these are just excuses to create barriers against the peace process," Mujahid said.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ties in Malaysia's opposition fray as talks on PM candidate fail

Malaysias opposition has failed to resolve to wrangle over which of its two most senior leaders should spearhead its challenge to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins administration. The opposition has been scrambling to muster a credible alter...

Hague bans rally vs lockdown on health grounds

Security authorities in The Hague have banned a planned protest against coronavirus restrictions, saying the demonstration Sunday forms a threat to public healthThe citys mayor, Johan Remkes, wrote Friday that the planned event originally w...

Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video

Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media companys crackdown on one of its most widely followed users. After Trump tweeted t...

Trump troop cut in Germany fits a pattern of hitting allies

In vowing to pull thousands of American troops from Germany, President Donald Trump is following a pattern of disruptive, sometimes punitive, moves against allies that have dismayed his fellow Republicans and cast doubt across the globe abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020