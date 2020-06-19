NEW gain first win in SEA League

NEW Esports swept T1 for their first win in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League play on Friday. NEW, who played Team Adroit to a tie in first-day action on Thursday, won maps in 31 and 29 minutes. Chao "123" Shen had 29 kills for NEW.

In the day's other match, Execration followed a loss on Thursday with a tie against Adroit, winning in 47 minutes and losing in 31. Mc Nicholson "Mac" Villanueva led Adroit with 21 kills, and Jinn Marrey P. "Palos" Lamatao had 18 for the opponent. The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs from Thursday through July 12, with all matches best-of-two. Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket.

The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five. Group stage play continues Saturday. Reality Rift will make their tournament debut against T1, while Adroit will face TNC Predator.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T) and game record, through Friday: 1. NEW Esports, 1-0-1 (3-1)

2. T1, 1-1-0 (2-2) 3. Team Adroit, 0-0-2 (2-2)

T4. BOOM Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0) T4. Fnatic, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T4. Geek Fam, 0-0-0 (0-0) T4. Neon Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T4. Reality Rift, 0-0-0 (0-0) T4. TNC Predator, 0-0-0 (0-0)

10. Execration, 0-1-1 (1-3)