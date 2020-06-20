Rogue rumble on at LEC Summer Split

Left Menu
Rogue dispatched Team Vitality in 31 minutes on Friday to remain undefeated as Week 2 began in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split. MAD Lions (3-1) defeated Fnatic (3-1) in 35 minutes, and SK Gaming (3-1) topped Misfits Gaming (1-3) in 28 minutes, creating a three-way tie for second place behind Rogue (4-0).

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 04:06 IST
Rogue dispatched Team Vitality in 31 minutes on Friday to remain undefeated as Week 2 began in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split. MAD Lions (3-1) defeated Fnatic (3-1) in 35 minutes, and SK Gaming (3-1) topped Misfits Gaming (1-3) in 28 minutes, creating a three-way tie for second place behind Rogue (4-0). Vitality fell to 2-2.

In the day's other matches, G2 Esports (2-2) dumped FC Schalke 04 (0-4) in 31 minutes, and Origen (2-2) beat Excel Esports (0-4) in 32 minutes. All of the winners played on red except for Rogue, which won on blue.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener.

The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket. The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April. On Friday, Sweden's Emil "Larssen" Larsson produced a 5/0/4 kill-death-assist ratio for Rogue.

Germany's Janik "Jenax" Bartels had a 9/1/6 KDA for SK Gaming. G2 Esports got a 6/1/3 KDA from Poland's Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski. Germany's Elias "Upset" Lipp wound up at 8/0/6 for Origen, and the Czech Republic's Marek "Humanoid" Brazda finished at 6/2/6 for MAD Lions. Week 2 continues Saturday with five matches:

--SK Gaming vs. Excel Esports --Misfits Gaming vs. FC Schalke 04

--Team Vitality vs. MAD Lions --G2 Esports vs. Rogue

--Fnatic vs. Origen League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

1. Rogue, 4-0 T2. Fnatic, 3-1

T2. MAD Lions, 3-1 T2. SK Gaming, 3-1

T5. G2 Esports, 2-2 T5. Origen, 2-2

T5. Team Vitality, 2-2 8. Misfits Gaming, 1-3

T9. Excel Esports, 0-4 T9. FC Schalke 04, 0-4

--Field Level Media

