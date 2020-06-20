JackeyLove paces Top Esports at LPL Summer Split

Left Menu
Week 3 action concludes Sunday with a meeting between Suning (2-3) and Rogue Warriors (0-2) as well as a tilt involving Invictus Gaming (2-1) and EDward Gaming (2-1).

Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo recorded MVP performances in each map to lift Top Esports (4-0) to a 2-0 victory over LGD Gaming (3-1). Image Credit: Flickr

Top Esports swept LGD Gaming on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Summer Split of China's League of Legends Pro League. Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo recorded MVP performances in each map to lift Top Esports (4-0) to a 2-0 victory over LGD Gaming (3-1).

Also on Saturday, Oh My God (1-4) collected their first victory of the split after posting a 2-0 triumph over winless Dominus Esports (0-4). Chen "Curse" Chen and Xie "icon" Tian-Yu each had an MVP performance for OMG.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round-robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 3 action concludes Sunday with a meeting between Suning (2-3) and Rogue Warriors (0-2) as well as a tilt involving Invictus Gaming (2-1) and EDward Gaming (2-1).

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 4-0, +7

2. Victory Five, 3-1, +3 3. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1, +3

4. LGD Gaming, 3-1, +2 5. Team WE, 3-2, +3

T6. EDward Gaming, 2-1, +2 T6. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Invictus Gaming, 2-1, +2 9. eStar Gaming, 2-2, +2

10. LNG Esports, 2-2, -1 11. Suning, 2-3, -2

12. JD Gaming, 1-2, -1 13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4 15. Rogue Warriors, 0-2, -4

16. Oh My God, 1-4, -4 17. Dominus Esports, 0-4, -8

--Field Level Media

