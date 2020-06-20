Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Carolina sees more cases, hospitalisations

Health officials said Saturday that South Carolina again saw more new cases, more people in the hospital with the virus and the highest percentage of positive tests in a day. The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,150 new confirmed cases, for a total of more than 23,750 in South Carolina since the outbreak began in March.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:47 IST
South Carolina sees more cases, hospitalisations
Health officials said Saturday that South Carolina again saw more new cases, more people in the hospital with the virus and the highest percentage of positive tests in a day. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus continues to spread and set daily records in South Carolina, one of the new outbreak hot spots in the United States. Health officials said Saturday that South Carolina again saw more new cases, more people in the hospital with the virus and the highest percentage of positive tests in a day.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,150 new confirmed cases, for a total of more than 23,750 in South Carolina since the outbreak began in March. More than 16 per cent of the people tested had the virus, compared to just over 9 per cent two weeks ago. Health officials said when that figure rises, it is one of the strongest indicators the virus is spreading.

Health officials reported five additional deaths in the state, bringing South Carolina's COVID-19 death toll to 644 people. Another trend bothering health officials is an increase in young people with the virus.

About 18 per cent of all cases in the state involve people ages 21 to 30, and 7 per cent involve teenagers, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HP Cong leader booked for 'objectionable' post on social media

Former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti has been booked on the charge of posting objectionable comments on social media regarding the Sino-India standoff in Ladakhs Galwan valley, Himachal Pradesh police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said on Satur...

NFLPA advises players to stop working out together

The NFL Players Association reportedly has asked players to stop working out together. NBC Sports Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of a letter sent to all players from NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer.Please be advised that it is our ...

Solar eclipse 2020: Goddess Kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

The temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri hillock was closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday after regular rituals, in the wake of solar eclipse on June 21. The temple will be reopened at 230 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the solar ec...

Ivory Coast ex-president Bedie says he will run in 2020 election

Ivory Coasts octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday. Bedies candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020