MAD Lions and G2 won on blue while Misfits Gaming, Origen and Excel Esports won on red. The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one.

Updated: 21-06-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:04 IST
Rogue handed first loss at LEC Summer Split
The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Image Credit: Flickr

Rogue suffered its first loss of the tournament on Saturday, leaving no more unbeaten teams in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split. Entering the final day of the tournament's second week, Rogue sat atop the standings at 4-0. But a 30-minute loss to G2 Esports (3-2) combined with a 29-minute win by MAD Lions over Team Vitality (2-3) left Rogue and MAD Lions tied atop the standings at 4-1.

In the day's other matches, Excel Esports (1-4) beat SK Gaming (3-2) in 35 minutes, Misfits Gaming (2-3) topped FC Schalke 04 (0-5) in 33 minutes, and Origen (3-2) needed 31 minutes to get by Fnatic (3-2). MAD Lions and G2 won on blue while Misfits Gaming, Origen and Excel Esports won on red.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top four teams will reach the winner's bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener.

The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket. The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April. Martin "Wunder" Nordahl Hansen led G2 on Saturday with a 6/2/5 kill-death-assist ratio against Rogue. Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag led MAD Lions with an 11/1/6 KDA.

Patrik "Patrik" Jiru posted a 10/2/4 KDA for Excel Esports; Ivan "Razork" Martin Diaz and Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup posted 3/0/3 and 3/0/6 KDAs, respectively, to lead Misfits; and Origen was paced by Elias "Upset" Lipp's 11/2/3. Play resumes with the start of Week 3 on Friday:

-- FC Schalke 04 vs. Excel Esports --Team Vitality vs. Misfits Gaming

--G2 Esports vs. SK Gaming --MAD Lions vs. Origen

--Fnatic vs. Rogue League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings

T1. Rogue, 4-1 T1. MAD Lions, 4-1

T3. Fnatic, 3-2 T3. G2 Esports, 3-2

T3. Origen, 3-2 T3. SK Gaming, 3-2

T7. Misfits Gaming, 2-3 T7. Team Vitality, 2-3

9. Excel Esports, 1-4 10. FC Schalke 04, 0-5

--Field Level Media

