Multiple victims in Minneapolis shooting
Multiple people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.A tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, but did not provide further details about the shooting. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.Calls and an email to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren't immediately returned.PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:29 IST
