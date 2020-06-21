Indian Embassy in China celebrates International Yoga Day maintaining social distancing norms
The Indian Embassy in China celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day while maintaining social distancing and other safety norms in view of coronavirus pandemic.ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:56 IST
The Indian Embassy in China celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day while maintaining social distancing and other safety norms in view of coronavirus pandemic.
"@EOIBeijing observing #YogaDay2020 at India House with friends and family led by Ashish Bahuguna of WeYoga. Conscious of safety norms and #socialdistancing while celebrating the essence of Yoga, #YogaDay2020 was small but beautiful," India in China tweeted.
Taking to twitter, Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to People's Republic of China, said, "This year, small is indeed beautiful. @EOIBeijing observed #YogaDay at India House this morning, adopting #SocialDistancing and other safety precautions while celebrating the essence of Yoga. #MyLifeMyYoga" (ANI)
