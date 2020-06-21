Left Menu
Development News Edition

T1 stay in front in SEA League

It was the fourth straight tie for Adroit. TNC Predator and NEW Esports also played to ties -- the second for each -- as did Reality Rift and Neon Esports.Neon will face NEW. ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T) and game record, through Sunday: 1.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:03 IST
T1 stay in front in SEA League
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Week 1 play in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League concluded Sunday with three ties. T1, who moved into first place with a win on Saturday, tied Team Adroit to stay atop the standings. It was the fourth straight tie for Adroit.

TNC Predator and NEW Esports also played to ties -- the second for each -- as did Reality Rift and Neon Esports. The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two. Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket.

The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five. Group stage resumes Thursday with Week 2. BOOM Esports will make their tournament debut against Reality Rift. Fnatic also will play in their first match, challenging Adroit. Neon will face NEW.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T) and game record, through Sunday: 1. T1, 2-1-1 (5-3)

2. NEW Esports, 1-0-2 (4-2) 3. Team Adroit, 0-0-4 (4-4)

4. TNC Predator, 0-0-2 (2-2) T5. Execration, 0-1-1 (1-3)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-1-1 (1-3) 7. Neon Esports, 0-0-1 (1-1)

T8. BOOM Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0) T8. Fnatic, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T8. Geek Fam, 0-0-0 (0-0)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su ShoeMaker Heo and Geon-hee BeryL Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming 2-0, 4, who hol...

Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said. Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two acc...

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...

Yoga day: 72,000 students take part in online Yoga session in Haryana

To mark the 6th International Yoga Day, Haryanas Higher Education Department on Sunday organised a live online yoga session for university and college students through its official Facebook page. Around 72,000 people participated in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020