Rookie, Ning lead Invictus Gaming in LPL Summer Split

Invictus Gaming came back from one map down to beat EDward Gaming and leap into a tie for second place in the Summer Split of China's League of Legends Pro League. IG (3-1) entered the day in eighth place in the standings but moved into a tie with Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five after the 2-1 win. Edward Gaming moved to 2-2.

Eui-jin "Rookie" Song and Zhen-Ning "Ning" Gao took MVP honors for IG in their map wins. In the day's other action, Suning Gaming (3-3) swept Rogue Warriors (0-3). Shuo-Chieh "Swordart" Hu and Tao "Angel" Xiang were Suning's MVP winners.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 4 action begins Monday with Victory Five (3-1) playing Vici Gaming (1-2). Royal Never Give Up (3-1) will play eStar Gaming (2-2).

LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 4-0, +7

T2. Victory Five, 3-1, +3 T2. Invictus Gaming, 3-1, +3

T2. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1, +3 5. LGD Gaming, 3-1, +2

6. Team WE, 3-2, +3 7. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Suning, 3-3, 0 9. eStar Gaming, 2-2, +2

10. EDward Gaming, 2-2, +1 11. LNG Esports, 2-2, -1

12. JD Gaming, 1-2, -1 13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4 15. Oh My God, 1-4, -4

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-3, -6 17. Dominus Esports, 0-4, -8