Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rookie, Ning lead Invictus Gaming in LPL Summer Split

IG (3-1) entered the day in eighth place in the standings but moved into a tie with Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five after the 2-1 win.Royal Never Give Up (3-1) will play eStar Gaming (2-2). LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential): 1.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:39 IST
Rookie, Ning lead Invictus Gaming in LPL Summer Split
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Invictus Gaming came back from one map down to beat EDward Gaming and leap into a tie for second place in the Summer Split of China's League of Legends Pro League. IG (3-1) entered the day in eighth place in the standings but moved into a tie with Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five after the 2-1 win. Edward Gaming moved to 2-2.

Eui-jin "Rookie" Song and Zhen-Ning "Ning" Gao took MVP honors for IG in their map wins. In the day's other action, Suning Gaming (3-3) swept Rogue Warriors (0-3). Shuo-Chieh "Swordart" Hu and Tao "Angel" Xiang were Suning's MVP winners.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 4 action begins Monday with Victory Five (3-1) playing Vici Gaming (1-2). Royal Never Give Up (3-1) will play eStar Gaming (2-2).

LPL Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 4-0, +7

T2. Victory Five, 3-1, +3 T2. Invictus Gaming, 3-1, +3

T2. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1, +3 5. LGD Gaming, 3-1, +2

6. Team WE, 3-2, +3 7. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2

8. Suning, 3-3, 0 9. eStar Gaming, 2-2, +2

10. EDward Gaming, 2-2, +1 11. LNG Esports, 2-2, -1

12. JD Gaming, 1-2, -1 13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4 15. Oh My God, 1-4, -4

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-3, -6 17. Dominus Esports, 0-4, -8

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursdays 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization WHO said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.85 million people hav...

DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su ShoeMaker Heo and Geon-hee BeryL Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming 2-0, 4, who hol...

Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said. Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two acc...

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020