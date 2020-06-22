Vikin.gg edge OG at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Vikin.gg posted a 2-1 victory over OG on Sunday to pull into a tie atop the Group A standings in the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg dispatched OG after sandwiching wins in 33 minutes around a setback in 35 minutes. Vikin.gg (3-1, nine points) are even with Team Nigma (3-1, nine points) and one point ahead of OG (3-1).

Also on Sunday, Virtus.pro (0-2, zero points) were swept by both Alliance and FlyToMoon in their first action of the tournament. Alliance (2-3, six points) collected wins in 32 and 28 minutes, while FlyToMoon (3-1, nine points) notched victories in 23 and 35 minutes.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none. The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin Thursday. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28.

Play continues Monday with three matches: --FlyToMoon vs. Team Empire

--Team Secret vs. Team Unique --Virtus.pro vs. Team Liquid

Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points): Group A

T1. Team Nigma, 3-1, 7-3, 9 T1. Vikin.gg, 3-1, 7-3, 9

3. OG, 3-1, 7-4, 8 4. B8, 1-3, 2-6, 3

5. Team Unique, 0-4, 1-8, 1 6. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0, 0

Group B 1. Team Liquid, 4-0, 8-2, 10

2. FlyToMoon, 3-1, 6-2, 9 3. Alliance, 2-3, 4-6, 6

4. Team Empire, 1-2, 3-4, 4 5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3, 3-6, 4

6. Virtus.pro, 0-2, 0-4, 0