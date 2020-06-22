Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikin.gg edge OG at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Vikin.gg (3-1, nine points) are even with Team Nigma (3-1, nine points) and one point ahead of OG (3-1). Also on Sunday, Virtus.pro (0-2, zero points) were swept by both Alliance and FlyToMoon in their first action of the tournament.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-06-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 01:33 IST
Vikin.gg edge OG at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Vikin.gg posted a 2-1 victory over OG on Sunday to pull into a tie atop the Group A standings in the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg dispatched OG after sandwiching wins in 33 minutes around a setback in 35 minutes. Vikin.gg (3-1, nine points) are even with Team Nigma (3-1, nine points) and one point ahead of OG (3-1).

Also on Sunday, Virtus.pro (0-2, zero points) were swept by both Alliance and FlyToMoon in their first action of the tournament. Alliance (2-3, six points) collected wins in 32 and 28 minutes, while FlyToMoon (3-1, nine points) notched victories in 23 and 35 minutes.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none. The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin Thursday. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28.

Play continues Monday with three matches: --FlyToMoon vs. Team Empire

--Team Secret vs. Team Unique --Virtus.pro vs. Team Liquid

Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points): Group A

T1. Team Nigma, 3-1, 7-3, 9 T1. Vikin.gg, 3-1, 7-3, 9

3. OG, 3-1, 7-4, 8 4. B8, 1-3, 2-6, 3

5. Team Unique, 0-4, 1-8, 1 6. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0, 0

Group B 1. Team Liquid, 4-0, 8-2, 10

2. FlyToMoon, 3-1, 6-2, 9 3. Alliance, 2-3, 4-6, 6

4. Team Empire, 1-2, 3-4, 4 5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3, 3-6, 4

6. Virtus.pro, 0-2, 0-4, 0

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police detain 400 after protest over coronavirus restrictions

Police in The Hague said they detained some 400 people on Sunday after demonstrators refused to leave a protest against the Dutch governments social-distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.Several thousand pro...

Germany struggles to impose local coronavirus restrictions

Authorities in Germanys Goettingen and North Rhine Westphalia regions have called on police to enforce quarantine measures following a rise in local coronavirus infections and trouble getting people to adhere to isolation rules.Health autho...

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps, indicating rising contagion

Germanys coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, health authorities said, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.The rise brings wi...

Vikin.gg edge OG at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Vikin.gg posted a 2-1 victory over OG on Sunday to pull into a tie atop the Group A standings in the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg dispatched OG after sandwiching wins in 33 minutes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020