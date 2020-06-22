US trade adviser links virus to China government
Navarro says on CNN's “State of the Union” that it remains unclear how the virus started and “until we get some information about what happened in those labs or what happened in that wet market, we know that the virus was spawned in China.” President Donald Trump and his allies have been repeating the unsubstantiated theory linking the outbreak's origin to a possible accident at a Chinese virology laboratory.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:40 IST
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is calling the coronavirus a "product of the Chinese Communist Party" and suggesting without evidence it may have been intentionally created by the Chinese government. Navarro says on CNN's "State of the Union" that it remains unclear how the virus started and "until we get some information about what happened in those labs or what happened in that wet market, we know that the virus was spawned in China." President Donald Trump and his allies have been repeating the unsubstantiated theory linking the outbreak's origin to a possible accident at a Chinese virology laboratory. U.S. officials describe the evidence as purely circumstantial.
The leading theory is that infection among humans began at an animal market in Wuhan. Navarro says it's "open question" whether the virus was purposefully created. He says in his view, the Chinese government is "guilty until proven innocent."
- READ MORE ON:
- Peter Navarro
- CNN
- Chinese
- White House
- Chinese Communist Party
- Donald Trump
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to resolve issue through talks
Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to peacefully resolve row
CAIT to launch campaign to boycott Chinese goods
Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to continue talks to peacefully resolve row
Positive India-China border talks helped to prevent another 'Doklam': Chinese mouthpiece