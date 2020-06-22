Left Menu
Jaishankar talks to Saudi FM, says supply chains maintained even during COVID pandemic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and acknowledged that supply chains between the two countries have been maintained even during coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:46 IST
Jaishankar talks to Saudi FM, says supply chains maintained even during COVID pandemic
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and acknowledged that supply chains between the two countries have been maintained even during coronavirus pandemic. "A warm conversation with #Saudi FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Gratified that our supply chains&trade commitments have been maintained even during #COVID period. Ensuring health needs reflects the strength of our ties. Appreciate the gestures made by Saudi authorities to the Indian community," Jaishankar tweeted.

On April 23, Jaishankar discussed COViD-19 with Faisal. Jaishankar thanked him for taking care of the Indian community during the coronavirus crisis. The two leaders had also discussed the shared interest in ensuring the health and food security. (ANI)

