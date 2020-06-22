Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer asks UN to intervene with Cerrejon mine on behalf of indigenous Colombians

The Provincial community, located near Cerrejon's mine, "have filed an urgent request for the intervention of the UN Special Rapporteur on the issue of human rights obligations," said a statement shared by London-based barrister Monica Feria-Tinta. "The company has resumed operations during COVID-19, placing the community at risk and increasing their vulnerability in a context of water scarcity," the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:50 IST
Lawyer asks UN to intervene with Cerrejon mine on behalf of indigenous Colombians
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A British barrister is asking the United Nations Special Rapporteur to intervene with coal miner Cerrejon on behalf of Wayuu indigenous people in Colombia allegedly suffering damage to their health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cerrejon, which is owned equally by BHP Group, Anglo American and Glencore, rejected the allegations, saying information in the claim was wrong.

Cerrejon had initially reduced operations during Colombia's nationwide quarantine but began normalizing its work last month. The request is the latest salvo in long-running disputes between the company and the Wayuu over water use and pollution, dust, noise, and health issues in desert La Guajira province.

The Wayuu, who often get by on subsistence ranching and sometimes gasoline smuggling, have long been plagued by malnutrition among children and a lack of fresh drinking water. The Provincial community, located near Cerrejon's mine, "have filed an urgent request for the intervention of the UN Special Rapporteur on the issue of human rights obligations," said a statement shared by London-based barrister Monica Feria-Tinta.

"The company has resumed operations during COVID-19, placing the community at risk and increasing their vulnerability in a context of water scarcity," the statement said. "In the prevailing lockdown, it is even more difficult for the Wayuu to access water." The Wayuu have a history of respiratory diseases and are vulnerable to coronavirus, it said, adding that when mining activities were suspended there was an improvement in the community's health.

"In essence, the communities are seeking the suspension of all mining activities by Cerrejon in the current context," Feria-Tinta said in the statement. The claim is mostly based on a recent ruling from Colombia's Constitutional Court which ordered the company to prevent water pollution and control emissions, among other things, Feria-Tinta told Reuters via email. The United Nations may take some weeks to reply, she said.

Cerrejon roundly rejected the statement. "We emphatically reject the presentation of inaccurate and biased information about Cerrejon's social and environmental performance, including completely false data on the company's water use and air quality," Cerrejon said in a statement.

The company is ready to provide information to the United Nations, it said, adding it has redirected social investment to the province's health system amid COVID-19 and donated 12 million liters of water to communities including Provincial. "We refute strongly the allegations and the insinuation that we have acted inappropriately, both in general and during the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

Pollution can exacerbate coronavirus infections, air quality experts and medics have said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyds death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become ...

Two arrested for firing shots near State Minister Rajput's residence in MP's Sagar

Two persons were arrested for their involvement in the firing of bullets near the residence of State Minister Govind Singh Rajput in Gopalganj area of Sagar on Sunday night. According to the police, the incident took place around 1245 am in...

Threat to UK from lone attackers is growing, minister says

The threat to Britain from lone attackers is growing, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday, a day after three people were stabbed to death in the English town of Reading.The terrorist threat that we face is complex, diverse and rapi...

Jordan Henderson looks at positives despite witnessing goalless draw against Everton

Despite being restricted to a goalless draw by Everton, Liverpools Jordan Henderson is looking at the positives and said the team defended really well in the match. I think we can be a lot better of course. We know that but there were still...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020