Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tearful Mexican cartel chief threatens government after mother's detention

Reuters was not able to independently verify the videos. Mexican security forces on Sunday said they arrested members of an organised crime group in a raid in Celeya, where they found about 1 kilogram of a substance resembling methamphetamine and 2 million pesos ($88,000).

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:33 IST
Tearful Mexican cartel chief threatens government after mother's detention
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

One of the most wanted Mexican cartel leaders threatened the government and his arch-foes in highly unusual video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose "El Marro" Yepez is the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, which has been a thorn in the side of President Andres Lopez Obrador's government due to his gang's industrial-scale siphoning of petroleum from state-run oil company Pemex.

In one of the videos widely shared on social media, Yepez can be seen lashing out against the government after his mother was allegedly arrested in a major security operation in the city of Celeya in Mexico's bloodiest state, Guanajuato. "I'm going to be a stone in your shoe. I'm going to blow up, you will see," Yepez, wearing jeans with a rifle slung over his shoulder, said in the video. Reuters was not able to independently verify the videos.

Mexican security forces on Sunday said they arrested members of an organized crime group in a raid in Celeya, where they found about 1 kilogram of a substance resembling methamphetamine and 2 million pesos ($88,000). "Among the detainees are Maria "N", Juana "N" and Rosalba "N", alleged financial operators of the criminal organization," Mexico's security agencies said in a joint statement, without naming the Santa Rosa cartel or its leader.

El Universal newspaper said Yepez' mother, sister, and girlfriend were all arrested. Yepez said he feared the authorities would frame his mother as one of the leaders of the cartel. "In my mother's and my people name...I don't fear you," he said.

Yepez also said he could form a coalition with the Sinaloa cartel or other crime groups in the north to fight Santa Rosa's arch-foe Jalisco New Generation cartel, which has been on a bloody expansion drive to take over rivals' territories across the country. ($1 = 22.6328 Mexican pesos)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YSRC MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in AP

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.His personal security officer also was ...

2016 honour killing case: Madras HC acquits woman's father, commutes death sentence of five

The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted a death row convict and commuted the capital punishment of five others to life imprisonment in a 2016 honour killing in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu,where a Dalit man was hacked to death in broad ...

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.Spea...

Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020