Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minute's silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack. Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park on Saturday, randomly stabbing people enjoying a sunny, summer evening.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:37 IST
Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead
Image Credit: Freepik

The English town of Reading held a minute's silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack.

Three people were also hospitalized after a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park on Saturday, randomly stabbing people enjoying a sunny, summer evening. A Western security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the suspect was a 25-year-old Libyan called Khairi Saadallah.

Calling the incident terrorism, police said a 25-year-old had been arrested but they were not hunting others. "What we saw here on Saturday evening in Reading was the actions of one lone individual," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said Patel later told parliament that the risk from lone attackers was growing and that if further government action was needed to stop such incidents, she would not hesitate to act.

The Philadelphia Inquirer said one of the dead was U.S. citizen Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who had lived in Britain for 15 years. U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson sent condolences to families of victims. "To our great sorrow, this includes an American citizen," he said on Twitter Teacher James Furlong, 36, who was friends with Ritchie-Bennett according to media reports, was also killed. "He was beautiful, intelligent, honest, and fun," his parents said.

The third victim has not yet been identified.

ON MI5'S RADAR

The security source told Reuters that Saadallah had come across the radar of Britain's domestic security agency MI5 last year over intelligence he had aspirations to travel for extremist purposes, although his plans then came to nothing. "The security services have records on thousands of people and rightly so," said Patel, adding she was limited in what she could say because the investigation was live.

Shocked residents of Reading, about 40 miles (65 km) west of London, held a minute's silence at 0900 GMT. The attack was reminiscent of some recent incidents in Britain that authorities also called terrorism.

In February, police shot dead a man, previously jailed for promoting violent Islamist material, who had stabbed two people on a busy street in south London. Last November, another man who had been jailed for terrorism offenses stabbed two people to death on London Bridge before he too was shot dead by police.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YSRC MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in AP

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.His personal security officer also was ...

2016 honour killing case: Madras HC acquits woman's father, commutes death sentence of five

The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted a death row convict and commuted the capital punishment of five others to life imprisonment in a 2016 honour killing in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu,where a Dalit man was hacked to death in broad ...

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.Spea...

Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020