Reuters | Amman | Updated: 23-06-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 02:04 IST
Syrian air defences intercept drone attack on Mediterranean coast -Syrian TV
Syrian air defenses intercepted an unknown drone attack in the airspace of the Syrian city of Jableh on the Mediterranean coast, state media said on Monday.

It gave no details. Previously, rebels have struck at the nearby Russian airbase of Hmeimim, and Israel has been active for years in striking at Iranian bases that are spread across the war-ravaged country.

