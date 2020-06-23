Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq: Rocket hits near airport, no casualties

It was the most recent in a spate of rocket attacks targeting the American presence in the country since the US launched talks with Iraq earlier this month.It is the fourth attack to target the US presence in Iraq since Washington and Baghdad embarked on strategic talks on June 11.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 23-06-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 02:43 IST
Iraq: Rocket hits near airport, no casualties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One Katyusha rocket landed in the vicinity of Baghdad airport without causing any casualties, the Iraqi military said. It was the most recent in a spate of rocket attacks targeting the American presence in the country since the US launched talks with Iraq earlier this month. The rocket was launched from a village west of the capital near the Abu Ghraib district, according to a military statement. There were no casualties or significant damages

The US led coalition maintains a presence in an army base adjacent to the airport. Two Iraqi security officials said the rocket fell far from the base. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It is the fourth attack to target the US presence in Iraq since Washington and Baghdad embarked on strategic talks on June 11. The attacks are proving to be a key challenge for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose government has promised to take action against militia groups suspected of orchestrating them. The US has blamed Iran-backed militia groups. The US assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike outside of Baghdad airport in January. The incident sparked soaring tensions and soured Iraq-U.S. tensions, prompting mostly Shiite Iraqi lawmakers to pass a non-binding resolution to oust US troops from the country. The continued presence of US troops in Iraq is at the forefront of the strategic talks.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to suspend certain foreign worker visas despite tech, business group opposition

U.S. President Donald Trump will suspend the entry of certain foreign workers, a senior administration official said on Monday, a move the official said would help the economy, but which business groups strongly oppose. Trump will block the...

Iraq: Rocket hits near airport, no casualties

One Katyusha rocket landed in the vicinity of Baghdad airport without causing any casualties, the Iraqi military said. It was the most recent in a spate of rocket attacks targeting the American presence in the country since the US launched ...

'Performance art?': China rebukes U.S. envoy for photo stunt at talks with Russia

The U.S. envoy to nuclear arms control talks with Russia on Monday taunted China for refusing to attend, posting a picture of Chinese flags placed at empty seats around the table, which Beijing dismissed as an act of performance art. U.S. P...

U.S. fights bail bid by men accused of helping former Nissan boss escape

A U.S. prosecutor on Monday urged a judge to keep a former Green Beret and his son locked up as Japan prepares to formally seek their extradition on charges that they helped former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the East Asian count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020