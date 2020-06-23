Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's cyber watchdog punishes livestreaming sites for "low taste"

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a notice posted on Tuesday that there is an "unhealthy phenomenon" prevalent among the 31 major livestreaming sites in the country. CAC said 10 firms, including Bilibili, Tencent-backed Huya, Douyu, Bytedance's ixigua and Baidu's quanminxiaoshipin, would be asked to freeze main channel updates, stop new user registrations, and e revamp their platforms before a deadine.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:36 IST
China's cyber watchdog punishes livestreaming sites for "low taste"

China's cyber watchdog has penalised several of the country's leading livestreaming and video platforms for spreading "low taste" content, reprimanding women wearing low cut clothes and men for indecent dancing and using foul language. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a notice posted on Tuesday that there is an "unhealthy phenomenon" prevalent among the 31 major livestreaming sites in the country.

CAC said 10 firms, including Bilibili, Tencent-backed Huya, Douyu, Bytedance's ixigua and Baidu's quanminxiaoshipin, would be asked to freeze main channel updates, stop new user registrations, and e revamp their platforms before a deadine. It also called on them to punish platform supervisors and to blacklist "delinquent livestreamers," depending on the seriousness of the violations.

It also said some platforms are using online learning to promote video games, and fail to censor "illegal information" on its comments section. The government heavily regulates its cyberspace and often scrubs content like violence, pornography, or politically sensitive speeches or commentary from social media.

Earlier this month CAC took issue with Sina Weibo over separate matter, ordering it to disable some features for a week. The action came after some Sina Weibo users complained their posts were being censored, after the relationship between a senior executive in the Alibaba Group and a prominent social media influencer came under scrutiny.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares rise after Navarro backtracks on trade deal comment; Hang Seng up

Chinese shares rose on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S. trade deal with China continues in place, turning around from losses after Navarro earlier said the deal was over. At the midday break, the Shanghai ...

N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the Souths military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday...

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage o...

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020