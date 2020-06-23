Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's cleaner air during lockdown may have helped produce more solar power: Study

Based on data collected in Delhi, scientists report that the reduction in air pollution due to lockdown measures enforced in the country may have led to more sunlight reaching solar panels, resulting in the production of more clean energy.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:35 IST
Delhi's cleaner air during lockdown may have helped produce more solar power: Study

Based on data collected in Delhi, scientists report that the reduction in air pollution due to lockdown measures enforced in the country may have led to more sunlight reaching solar panels, resulting in the production of more clean energy. The findings, published in the journal Joule, noted that in late March, the amount of sunlight reaching the solar panels in Delhi increased about 8 per cent, compared with data from the same dates from 2017 to 2019. According to the researchers, including those from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, Delhi is one of the most polluted cities on the planet, with the sudden implementation of lockdown in India at the start of the pandemic improving the air quality drastically.

"That means that reductions in air pollution happened very suddenly, making them easier to detect," explained study first author Ian Marius Peters from Helmholtz-Institut Erlangen-Nurnberg for Renewable Energies in Germany. Peters and his colleagues had earlier assessed how haze and air pollution impact the quantity of sunlight reaching the ground, and the effect of air pollution on the output of solar panels in Delhi. The photovoltaic (PV) solar energy system they had installed in Delhi for the previous work was still in place, and they could use it to collect data on the amount of solar radiation reaching the PV installation, called the level of insolation.

The scientists found that the insolation at noon increased by about eight per cent. Based on the information on air quality and particulate matter, they suggested that reduced pollution levels were a major cause for the rise in energy levels.

"The increase that we saw is equivalent to the difference between what a PV installation in Houston would produce compared with one in Toronto," Peters said. "I expected to see some difference, but I was surprised by how clearly the effect was visible," he added.

Combined with their earlier results, the scientists believe the new findings provide a solid foundation to further study the impact of air pollution on solar resources. They also hope to find increased output of power from solar panels in other areas where air was cleaner due to lockdown measures. "The pandemic has been a dramatic event in so many ways, and the world will emerge different than how it was before," Peters said. He said the lessons learned from the different measures implemented during the pandemic may provide an opportunity to "flatten the climate curve." "I believe solar panels can play an important role, and that going forward having more PV installations could help drive a positive feedback loop that will result in clearer and cleaner skies," Peters added.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese island remembers 75 years since Battle of Okinawa

Residents on Okinawa prayed for peace and remembered their loved ones Tuesday on the 75th anniversary of the end of one of WWIIs deadliest conflicts, the Battle of Okinawa, on the southern Japanese island that still has a heavy U.S. troop p...

FOREX-Euro briefly above $1.13 after French PMI data, US-China trade deal back in focus

The euro and other currencies were higher on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was over were taken out of context. The common currency got a boost by French business activ...

Security forces bust active hideout in Srinagar's Harwan, seize ammunition

In a joint operation, security forces on Tuesday busted an active hideout loaded with arms and ammunition in Srinagars Harwan. A joint operation launched at Harwan in Srinagar today on own sources inputs corroborated by Jammu and Kashmir Po...

COVID-19: 3 more CNG-based furnaces to be made operational soon at Delhi's Nigambodh ghat

With Delhi witnessing record rise in COVID-19 cases, works to start three more furnaces at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium has been speeded up. General secretary of the crematoriums managing committee Suman Gupta said three furnaces which we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020